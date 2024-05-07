HB 341: Florida's new law could bring awareness to drivers with disabilities

A new law (HB 341) signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lets people voluntarily indicate on their driving record whether they have a disability.

Its called the Safeguarding American Families Everywhere (SAFE) Act, and it will be part of the state's motor vehicle registration process.

Tallahassee Democratic Representative Allison Tant sponsored the measure.

"There’s someone in the vehicle who may not respond to commands or request by those officers, in the way they’re accustomed to," Tant said during a House Infrastructure Strategies Committee.

Drivers with disabilities will be recognized in the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) system with the word “SAFE," though that could be removed at any time.

The provision covers parents in Florida whose child has been diagnosed with a disability or disorder. Advocates say Florida's new SAFE initiative will make officers more aware of medical conditions during routine traffic stops.

Proud of the work, we did this year to create the SAFE act (HB 341) that will allow family members to register the word “safe” on license plates as a tool in the toolbox to help prevent tragedies like this one.



When law-enforcement approach, persons with cognitive disabilities… — Michelle Salzman (@michellesalzman) March 15, 2024

The application form for motor vehicle registration must allow an applicant to indicate any of the following disabilities or disorders:



autism

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

down syndrome

Alzheimer’s disease

traumatic brain injury

PTSD

diabetes

autoimmune disorder

deafness/blindness

The law goes into effect on Oct. 1.