A plan to solve cold cases in Florida is underway

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law that requires all inmates to submit a DNA sample to the federal government. The bill (HB 533), is being touted as a public safety initiative to help solve thousands of unsolved mysteries.

The measure was backed by Miami Republican Representative Tom Fabricio.

“Back in 2011, we started taking DNA samples from convicted inmates of the Florida prison system," said Fabricio. "There was a loophole for some of those folks who had been incarcerated prior to that time."

Reed Saxon/AP / AP Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail, operated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff, on Oct. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Under HB 533, every person that gets arrested for any crime in Florida will need to undergo an oral DNA swab. The data will be uploaded into a national database maintained by the FBI that allows authorities to compare DNA profiles from convicted offenders.

"This bill simply works to close that loophole so we can get that DNA evidence from the folks who had been incarcerated prior.”

Until now, only violent offenders had to give their DNA. The new language adds another layer to cover all inmates, regardless of their crime. The state hopes this will make it easier for investigators to identify potential suspects in a criminal case. That’s important for someone like Daniel Bendig, who works in Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit.

#TeamSAO4 victim advocates stopped by @projectcoldcase to learn about how the organization is bridging the gap for victims and survivors when their cases go cold. Thank you to Founder/Executive Director Ryan Backmann for the tour!



Learn more: https://t.co/5KaPhv61td pic.twitter.com/USVxwkhNfo — State Attorney's Office, Fourth Judicial Circuit (@SAO4Florida) April 10, 2024

“Homicides occur in this state and it’s unfortunate," explained Bendig. "Every day that happens, our best and brightest detectives at those respective agencies go out and investigate those homicides. Unfortunately, some of those cases go unsolved and they’re given the title cold case.”

Bendig said far too often crime victims never get the justice they deserve because the DNA found at crime scenes cannot always be traced back to the person who committed the crime.

The bill gained support from lawmakers during the legislative session. Florida Smart Justice Alliance CEO Barney Bishop is also backing the new law, despite concerns from critics who say it impedes on inmate’s rights.

“We need to have that DNA because it can help settle crimes, it can help figure who committed a crime and who didn’t commit a crime," Bishop told WFSU. "This is a case where public safety for all of us, trumps an individual’s right.”

Local and state authorities will have until September 24th to collect all DNA samples. An inmate who’s already given a sample under a previous law, will not have to give another sample.