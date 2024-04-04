Florida resumes giving back to frequent toll-road drivers with transponders

A year-long program that will give bill credits to frequent toll-road users began Monday after getting approval last month from state lawmakers.

As lawmakers completed talks on a state budget (HB 5001) and a separate tax-relief package (HB 7073), Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office called for reviving a toll-credit program that had provided breaks to motorists in 2023.

The program, which is expected to cost about $450 million, will provide 50% credits to motorists with SunPass or other Florida transponders who make 35 or more toll-road trips a month.

The credits will start to appear on May bills, DeSantis said. The program will run through March 2025.

In 2023, the toll-credit program delivered about $500 million in savings to over 1.2 million commuters, about $400 per person, according to the governor’s office.

“Florida is committed to good fiscal governance, and I am committed to returning our surpluses back to the taxpayers in the form of tax breaks and toll savings,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

