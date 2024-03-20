Florida A&M is receiving a federal grant to build community schools in North Florida

Florida A&M’s Vice President for Academic Affairs Allyson Watson, Ph.D., announced Monday that the university will be receiving $9 million to build community schools for young kids in the Big Bend.

The award is part of a statewide partnership called the Unlimited Potential Initiative (UPI). It’s shared between several colleges across the state including the University of Central Florida and Florida International.

It’s meant to offer kids from low-income areas an opportunity to attend university affiliated schools, in hopes of getting them more interested in going to college.

“As the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) partner, we fully understand our responsibility to be a part of solutions that seek to enhance our schools and optimize the academic, social, and cognitive abilities of the communities we serve," said Watson.

FAMU will start developing these schools, starting with Leon County through the HBCU’s Developmental Research School and Leon County Public School system.

This new partnership will provide eligible K-12 schools technical assistance and other resources for the next five years.

