Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes child social media ban bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a controversial bill that would ban children under 16 from social media.

The legislation, House Speaker Paul Renner’s main policy priority this session, was approved by a bi-partisan coalition of lawmakers last week. DeSantis has previously signaled he would oppose the bill, citing concerns that the legislation failed to give parents the ability to choose to give their children social media access.

“You got to strike that proper balance when you are looking at these things between policy that is helping parents get to where they want to go versus policy that might be outright overruling parents,” DeSantis said during a press conference last week.

But hope is not lost for some version of the bill to be passed this session. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said on the Senate just hours before DeSantis’ veto that her chamber will consider a related bill, HB 3. This signals that the legislature is looking to pass a version of the bill that could survive the governor’s veto pen.

“Again, these are issues that we have discussed at length in senate committees over the last several weeks. And I look forward to further discussion on the floor next week,” Passidomo said.

Before DeSantis vetoed the bill, different factions have been working to influence public opinion. Last week, Mom’s for Liberty co-founder and DeSantis ally Tiffany Justice voiced dissatisfaction with the bill on her podcast.

“I applaud the effort and the willingness to take on such a big issue because we all are concerned,” she said. “I will say as a mom of four, some of my kids do better with these types of interactions than the other, but I really don’t know if I want the government telling me you know when my kid wants to start a business and do online advertising or something that somehow he shouldn’t be allowed to do that.”

Political committees on both sides of the issue have also launched competing polling and social media advertisement campaigns. A group called the Citizen Awareness Project paid for a poll that found most Floridians oppose the bill.

Another group, the PAC Florida Right Direction, commissioned a poll that found most Floridians support the bill. That PAC has been mostly funded in the past by Renner and other influential Republicans in the legislature who support the measure.

The legislature has until March 8th to pass an alternative bill, unless the session is extended.