Transit advocates to protest Florida's rejection of $320 million in funding

South Florida transit and environmental organizations are set to protest the state's decision to turn down $320 million in federal funding for transportation projects aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions.

Florida’s Department of Transportation (FDOT) last month declined the influx of cash meant for public transit and traffic projects — because the funding was tied to climate change initiatives that state officials thought were too political.

The $320.4 million earmarked for Florida was part of the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA's) Carbon Reduction Program — an initiative to reduce harmful emissions specifically from the nation’s roadways.

FDOT had already planned to use the funding on traffic projects like roundabouts, additional parking for freight trucks to reduce long-distance trucking time and electric transit buses, according to the department’s “Carbon Reduction Quick Guide” presentation. The presentation includes the state’s projection that highly urban areas like Miami-Dade and Broward Counties should expect even more traffic congestion if nothing is done.

But FDOT recently made an about-face when department Secretary Jared Perdue sent a letter to federal officials declining to be a part of the program, calling it “continued politicization of our roadways,” as first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

According to a final rule from the FHWA on its greenhouse gas emission regulations, the federal agency does not require states in the National Highway system to meet specific emission goals. It only asks that states make an effort toward reducing emissions.

"FHWA is only requiring that State DOTs and MPOs establish declining targets for [greenhouse gas] emissions on the NHS. The FHWA is neither requiring any specific targets nor mandating any penalties for failing to achieve these targets," a December FHWA ruling states.

Florida Department of Transportation FDOT's "Carbon Reduction Quick Guide" included a graph showing congestion in Florida's most urbanized areas, and how Carbon emissions increase as cars slow down in traffic.

Meanwhile, Floridians are facing more active storm seasons and storm surge from sea levelrise and climate change, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified Florida as one of the states particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change on quality of life and the economy.

Local protest

In the face of this change and loss of valuable project funding, a number of local groups have aligned to stage a protest.

“This is a big deal. This is money that could solve a lot of problems for us. So, we're really trying to bring it home and show people that this is how this affects them,” said Nicholas Duran, advocacy manager for Transit Alliance Miami.

Transit Alliance is a South Florida public transit and pedestrian advocacy nonprofit. The group plans to protest FDOT’s decision alongside other nonprofits this Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Maurice A. Ferré Park in downtown Miami.

Duran told WLRN that people don’t always realize who makes the decisions for major roadway projects, and that FDOT decisions can sometimes be opaque and not include public input. He said he hopes Wednesday’s protest will help to connect the dots for people to know the decisions the state’s transportation department makes and how they affect their lives.

“This is money that we're losing for safer streets, traffic reductions, bike and pedestrian trails — improvements that are gonna help get us out of our cars and live healthier, more connected lifestyles,” he told WLRN. “We're dealing with roads that flood even on sunny days. Those funds could actually be used for adopting better construction practices.”

Transit Alliance and their partners plan to hold future actions and bring more public attention to FDOT.

