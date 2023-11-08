© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
Florida Board of Governors weighs expanding DEI restrictions at public universities

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST
The State University System of Florida Board of Governors will vote Wednesday, November 7 on a plan that would ban public universities from using most funds to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.

If the Board of Governors approves the policy, public universities won’t be allowed to use state or federal funds to support DEI initiatives.

That includes programs, campus activities or student organizations that advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion or promote political or social activism on campus.

The new policy would also extend to the use of state or federal funds to hire, recruit, evaluate, promote or train university employees or contractors to lead such efforts.

In May this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law restricting DEI programs on college campuses in the state, claiming they make some students feel excluded.

Opponents of the law say it could target Black fraternities and sororities, LGBT Centers, and other safe spaces for marginalized students on campuses.

