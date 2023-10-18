Florida Board of Education votes on private school bathroom restrictions

The Florida Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday, October 18 to expand certain statewide bathroom restrictions to private colleges and universities.

Public school students and faculty are already banned from using bathrooms that don’t align with the sex they were assigned at birth.

If approved, students and professors at private institutions would be banned from using bathrooms and changing rooms that don’t align with the sex they were assigned at birth.

These new rules would apply to facilities found in classrooms and athletic centers, along with student housing.

Private colleges and universities would also be required to establish disciplinary procedures for anyone who enters a facility designated for the opposite sex.

The Florida Department of Education says professors and staff who don’t abide by these rules stand to lose their certification in the state.

Bathroom restrictions have already been in place for public K-12 schools and colleges under the “Safety in Private Spaces Act” that took effect July 1st.

