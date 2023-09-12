© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

Tallahassee police make arrests in two accidental shootings, one of them fatal

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published September 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT
fotosr52
/
stock.adobe.com

Tallahassee police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting near Riley Elementary School.

The shooting happened Monday just before 4 p.m. outside the Springfield Complex on Joe Louis Street.

Police say four people were smoking cannabis in a vehicle when one of them, 17-year-old Ja'Darius Brown, inadvertently discharged a firearm, striking a female in the car.

Police say before driving the victim to the hospital, Brown drove to a separate location to dispose of the firearm. He was arrested Tuesday morning and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Brown was taken into custody on charges of manslaughter with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Cathedral Drive shooting

In a separate case from the weekend, a teenager is under arrest for a shooting that happened very early Saturday morning on Cathedral Drive.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrived to find a 13-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to her thumb. Detectives soon learned the victim was standing next to the suspect when he unintentionally discharged his firearm.

18-year-old Javen Parker is facing charges of possession of a concealed firearm, culpable negligence, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

As part of its Cease Fire initiative, LCSO and Big Bend Crime Stoppers offer a one-thousand dollar reward for tips leading to the arrest of anyone illegally possessing a firearm.

To report a tip, call 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Florida News
Gina Jordan