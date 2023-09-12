Tallahassee police make arrests in two accidental shootings, one of them fatal

Tallahassee police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting near Riley Elementary School.

The shooting happened Monday just before 4 p.m. outside the Springfield Complex on Joe Louis Street.

Police say four people were smoking cannabis in a vehicle when one of them, 17-year-old Ja'Darius Brown, inadvertently discharged a firearm, striking a female in the car.

Police say before driving the victim to the hospital, Brown drove to a separate location to dispose of the firearm. He was arrested Tuesday morning and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Brown was taken into custody on charges of manslaughter with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Cathedral Drive shooting

In a separate case from the weekend, a teenager is under arrest for a shooting that happened very early Saturday morning on Cathedral Drive.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrived to find a 13-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to her thumb. Detectives soon learned the victim was standing next to the suspect when he unintentionally discharged his firearm.

18-year-old Javen Parker is facing charges of possession of a concealed firearm, culpable negligence, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

As part of its Cease Fire initiative, LCSO and Big Bend Crime Stoppers offer a one-thousand dollar reward for tips leading to the arrest of anyone illegally possessing a firearm.

To report a tip, call 850-574-TIPS.

