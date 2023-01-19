School superintendents blame unions for teacher pay raise snag

Thousands of Florida teachers have yet to get their share of the state’s $800 million allocation for raises - and school superintendents are blaming the unions.

They say union negotiations are why they did not meet the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an approved salary distribution plan to the state.

Addison Davis, the Superintendent for Hillsborough County schools, spoke at Wednesday Board of Education meeting to say he regularly meets with union leaders, but they have yet to reach an agreement.

"We had to deal with some issues this week with teachers who were sleeping in their cars. So we know the importance of being able to accelerate that money and get in their pockets by October one.”

Teacher union leaders disagree that they're the problem.

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar pointed out that the majority of school districts have successfully completed their negotiations and paid the raises.

Copyright 2023 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.