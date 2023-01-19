© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

School superintendents blame unions for teacher pay raise snag

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published January 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST
Addison Davis speaks Wednesday at the Florida Board of Education meeting as one of several school superintendents in the state blaming the union for teachers now getting pay raises.
Screenshot
/
Florida Channel
Addison Davis speaks Wednesday at the Florida Board of Education meeting as one of several school superintendents in the state blaming the union for teachers now getting pay raises.

Thousands of Florida teachers have yet to get their share of the state’s $800 million allocation for raises - and school superintendents are blaming the unions.

They say union negotiations are why they did not meet the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an approved salary distribution plan to the state.

Addison Davis, the Superintendent for Hillsborough County schools, spoke at Wednesday Board of Education meeting to say he regularly meets with union leaders, but they have yet to reach an agreement.

"We had to deal with some issues this week with teachers who were sleeping in their cars. So we know the importance of being able to accelerate that money and get in their pockets by October one.”

Teacher union leaders disagree that they're the problem.

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar pointed out that the majority of school districts have successfully completed their negotiations and paid the raises.

Copyright 2023 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags
Florida News Education