Florida gas prices drop for the second consecutive week

Florida's topsy-turvy gas prices took another decline last week, continuing a trend of lower costs.

According to AAA, the price of a gallon of gas in the state fell 6 cents last week, to an average of $3.26 a gallon.

That 2 cents higher than the lowest price so far in 2023, after rising to $3.31 during the first week of the year.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says an increased global price in oil should keep prices fairly level in the short-term.

"Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks to a rebound in oil prices," Jenkins said in a news release. "Crude prices strengthened last week on various news reports, causing investors to grow optimistic about global fuel demand. First, reports that China is easing COVID-19 restrictions. There's also hope that the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes, following reports that inflation eased in December."

According to AAA, the U.S. price of oil fell 15% in the first week of 2023 but rose by 8% last week.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.27 a gallon.

