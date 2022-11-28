Florida House members gear up for 2024 bids

Fresh off election wins this month, state House members continue lining up to run again in 2024.

In recent days, at least six House members opened campaign accounts as initial steps toward seeking re-election, according to the state Division of Elections website.

They were Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, in Clay County’s District 11; Rep. Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, in Lake County’s District 26; Rep. David Smith, R-Winter Springs, in Seminole County’s District 38; Rep. Jeff Holcomb, R-Spring Hill, in District 53 in Hernando and Pasco counties; Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby, D-St. Petersburg, in District 62 in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties; and Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, in Hillsborough County’s District 64.

Numerous other House and Senate members earlier opened campaign accounts for 2024 or 2026 races.

