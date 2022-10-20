From the Space Shuttle to Starship

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

For three decades, the Space Shuttle program carried 355 astronauts into orbit on 135 missions.

And it took a team of thousands of engineers, technicians and other employees to keep the program flying. A new documentary “When We Were Shuttle” tells the stories of those working behind the scenes — and what the program meant to them.

We’ll speak with director Zackary Weil about the film.

Then, SpaceX is making progress on its Starship spacecraft and work continues here in Florida at the Kennedy Space Center. We’ll hear from NASA Spaceflight dot com’s managing editor Chris Gebhardt about the latest from Starbase and KSC.

Additional links:

RSVP to the Thursday, October 20 screening of “When We Were Shuttle” at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.