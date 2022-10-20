© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

From the Space Shuttle to Starship

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne
Published October 20, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT
Backdropped by a blue and white part of Earth, space shuttle Discovery is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 26 crew member as the shuttle approaches the International Space Station during STS-133 rendezvous and docking operations. Docking occurred at 2:14 p.m. (EST) on Feb. 26, 2011. Photo: NASA
For three decades, the Space Shuttle program carried 355 astronauts into orbit on 135 missions.

And it took a team of thousands of engineers, technicians and other employees to keep the program flying. A new documentary “When We Were Shuttle” tells the stories of those working behind the scenes — and what the program meant to them.

We’ll speak with director Zackary Weil about the film.

Then, SpaceX is making progress on its Starship spacecraft and work continues here in Florida at the Kennedy Space Center. We’ll hear from NASA Spaceflight dot com’s managing editor Chris Gebhardt about the latest from Starbase and KSC.

Additional links:

RSVP to the Thursday, October 20 screening of “When We Were Shuttle” at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. 

