© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

Florida gas prices set to drop for the month of October

WFSU | By Margie Menzel,
News Service of Florida
Published September 29, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT
Four fuel pistols on a gas pump, awaiting a customer
BGStock72
/
stock.adobe.com
Four fuel pistols on a gas pump, awaiting a customer

Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, effective for the month of October. 

Under the tax legislation, motorists will avoid paying the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax throughout October.

The measure was criticized by some Democrats as an election-year stunt by Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers.

But GOP legislative leaders said they decided to provide the tax break in October because it’s a time when fewer tourists are in Florida than during other months.

Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro calls the discount “much-needed relief” but cautions against making it permanent. He says Florida ultimately needs the money for infrastructure and road building.

“We barely have the infrastructure that’s required to service the demands of 22 million Floridians today and the 120, 130-million tourists that visit the great state of Florida each year,” Calabro said. "We need to have the infrastructure of today and tomorrow."

It’s unclear how Hurricane Ian will affect gas prices.

President Joe Biden has cautioned the oil industry against using increased hurricane-related demand in Florida to hike prices.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Florida News
Margie Menzel
News Service of Florida