© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

A state legal veteran is taking over as the leader of Volunteer Florida

By The News Service of Florida
Published August 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
Volunteer Florida i officially recognized as the Florida Commission on Community Service. It uses federal and state funding to support efforts to expand national service, promote disaster resiliency, and advocate for volunteerism in Florida.
Rawpixel.com
/
stock.adobe.com
Volunteer Florida i officially recognized as the Florida Commission on Community Service. It uses federal and state funding to support efforts to expand national service, promote disaster resiliency, and advocate for volunteerism in Florida.

Josie Tamayo was appointed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis as CEO of Volunteer Florida, replacing Corey Simon, who resigned in June after entering the race for a state Senate seat.

Tamayo, who will head an agency that oversees more than $23 million in federal and state money, has served as general counsel for five state agencies, most recently the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Then-Gov. Charlie Crist in 2010 appointed the Cuba-born Tamayo as a judge in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Tallahassee and surrounding areas. Tamayo was defeated in a 2012 election for the seat.

Simon, a former Florida State University and NFL football player, was recruited by DeSantis to run Volunteer Florida in 2020. He is running in November to try to unseat state Sen. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, in Senate District 3.

Florida News
The News Service of Florida