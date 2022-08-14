The League of Women Voters is working to increase turnout in a precinct where voters are scarce

The 1313 voting precinct on Tallahassee’s south side has always had a very low voter turnout. Now members of the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee are going door-to-door in that area, urging residents to make their voices heard in this year’s elections.

“We want to get into that community, explain the importance, we want to help them through the process. And there have been so many changes in voting laws that have been implemented in 2021 and just recently in the 2022 general election, that have an impact, particularly in marginalized communities.”

League President Trish Neely said volunteers are most interested in reaching women between the ages of 18 and 40, since they tend to be the major influencers in their households and neighborhoods.

“If you look at that community, it’s generally the women who are responsible for the things that happen in their family. And we figured if we could get them enthused about voting, then they can get everyone else in their family enthused about it. So that’s our target audience.”

League volunteers say they’ve been amazed by the amount of misinformation that’s out there, adding their toughest sell is convincing people that every single vote matters.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.