Florida Matters explores the Sunshine State's literary scene

On this week's Florida Matters, we discuss Florida's literary scene and get summer reading recommendations from a local book critic and independent bookstore owner.

Florida is well known for crime novelists like Carl Hiassen and Tim Dorsey. But its literary scene is much more diverse than that -- from psychological thrillers to young adult fiction. We'll discuss the variety of books written about the Sunshine State and the authors who live here.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Tampa Bay Times book critic Colette Bancroft and Tombolo Books co-owner Alsace Walentine.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Bancroft and Walentine.

