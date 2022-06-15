© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

More moon science: Researchers explore lunar magma domes and growing plants on the moon

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne
Published June 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
Rob Ferl, left, and Anna-Lisa Paul looking at the plates filled part with lunar soil and part with control soils, now under LED growing lights. At the time, the scientists did not know if the seeds would even germinate in lunar soil. Photo: UF/IFAS/Tyler Jones
Rob Ferl, left, and Anna-Lisa Paul looking at the plates filled part with lunar soil and part with control soils, now under LED growing lights. At the time, the scientists did not know if the seeds would even germinate in lunar soil. Photo: UF/IFAS/Tyler Jones

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

A team of researchers received approval for a $35 million dollar mission to the moon. The group will explore an uncharted portion of the moon, which scientists say was formed by magma below the surface. We’ll hear from University of Central Florida’s Addie Dove and Kerri Donaldson Hanna about the promises of that mission.

Then, for the first time, scientists have grown plants in genuine lunar dirt. A team at the University of Florida used moon dust samples brought back by the Apollo astronauts to grow plants. NASA senior scientist Sharmila Bhattacharya says it’s a key step in establishing a permanent presence on the moon.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Florida News
Brendan Byrne
See stories by Brendan Byrne