A hurricane expert is now in charge of the National Weather Service

A week into the six-month hurricane season, the director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami has a new job.

Ken Graham’s four years at the hurricane center had the most named storms on record in the Atlantic. Graham’s new job, effective today, puts him at the helm of the National Weather Service and its 144 offices across the country.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made the announcement. NOAA oversees both agencies.

“Ken has the scientific integrity, trusted leadership, and communication prowess that will take the National Weather Service to even greater heights,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D in a news release. “I have full confidence that he will help create a more weather- and climate-ready nation amid more extreme weather fueled by our changing climate.”

“I thank Dr. Spinrad for entrusting me with the awesome responsibility and privilege of leading this dedicated team at such an exciting and important time in our history,” said Graham. “We’ll accomplish great things together by building on recent progress and prioritizing support of our forecasters.”

Jamie Rhome, the deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, will be the acting director until the job is filled.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.