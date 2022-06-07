© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

Could a special session on abortion access be coming? One expert says it's not likely

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published June 7, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
Regan McCarthy
/
WFSU News

If Roe V. Wade is overturned in an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling some worry Florida lawmakers will return to the state’s Capitol for a special legislative session to pass further abortion restrictions. But Planned Parenthood’s Laura Goodhue thinks that’s unlikely—at least not before the next election.

“And I think that’s because they realize this is unpopular with the majority of Floridians and that by taking action to further restrict freedom of reproductive choice and health, they would be going against the will of their constituents, and it doesn’t benefit them in the election," said Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

During the recent legislative session lawmakers did pass a bill that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Governor Ron DeSantis has signed that measure and it’s scheduled to go into effect July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit to block the ban. The ACLU argues it violates privacy protections in the state constitution.

Copyright 2022 WFSU.

Florida News
Regan McCarthy
