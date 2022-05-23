© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

Presumptive case of monkeypox probed in South Florida

WFSU | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
This image was created during a investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 1996 to 1997, formerly Zaire. Pictured here, were the arms and torso, i.e., thorax and abdomen, of a patient who’s skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox.
AP
/
CDC
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A presumptive case of monkeypox is being investigated in South Florida.

State health officials said Sunday that they are investigating the case in Broward County that appears to be related to international travel.

The person is in isolation, and local Department of Health officials are notifying people who may have been exposed to the patient.

The health agency provided no further details about the case.

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic.

