DeSantis vetoes rooftop solar legislation, siding with clean energy advocates

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that opponents said was poised to wield a major blow to Florida’s rooftop solar industry.

The legislation involved net metering, a billing arrangement aimed at compensating rooftop solar customers for excess energy they send back to the grid.

DeSantis says he vetoed the measure because of the potential cost for energy consumers, who already are experiencing inflation and increased prices for gas and groceries.

Utilities had backed the legislation, arguing net metering means that non-solar customers pay more for electricity.

The measure would have phased in new net metering rates beginning in 2024.

Clean energy advocates say the measure would have reduced financial incentives for rooftop solar, discouraging new customers and decimating the industry in the Sunshine State.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.