A Florida doctor says the new law banning most abortions after 15 weeks has negative consequences

Doctors are raising alarms about a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

Robin Schickler is a doctor in Tampa. She says there’s a lot of misinformation surrounding abortion. One thing she says many people don’t understand is that if a person is ending their pregnancy past the 15 week mark, there’s a reason for that.

“Whether they were afraid to tell someone, they just didn’t know, or there’s something wrong with the pregnancy. And so these are really important cases that need to be done and they’re not going to be able to get the care," Schickler told WFSU.

The newly signed law allows abortions after 15 weeks in limited cases, like if it's needed to protect the life of the mother or if a fatal fetal abnormality is detected. Schickler says that means many people will have to leave the state to get the abortion care they need or could be forced to continue a pregnancy.

“And the bigger concern becomes people who are going to be forced to continue their pregnancy even if there’s a health issue, if they’re in an abusive relationship," Schickler says.

Advocates have already pledged to fight the new law in court. It goes int effect July 1.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.