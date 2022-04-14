© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

Lawmakers are weighing in on a special legislative session to address property insurance

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published April 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT
Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, front, watches during a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
/
FR121174 AP
Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, front, watches during a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Florida Secretary of State has begun a poll of the full legislature to find whether there's enough support for a special session on the state's troubled property insurance industry.

A memo from the Florida Department of State says officials sent out the poll Thursday. Lawmakers have until noon on April 18 to respond. If three-fifths of the lawmakers in each chamber agree to convene, the session could be scheduled for mid-May.

Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) issued an official call for the session last Friday. By Monday more than 20 percent of the legislature had signaled support for the move, triggering a poll of the full body.

In recent months, several property insurance companies have shuttered or been declared insolvent. Meanwhile many homeowners are losing coverage or seeing skyrocketing rates.

An attempt during the regular legislative session to pass property insurance reform failed because of differences between the House and Senate plans.

