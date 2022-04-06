Justice Ministry offer suggestions for addressing youthful gun violence and affordable rental crisis

A community forum on youth gun violence and affordable housing attracted nearly a thousand in-person and online attendees last (Tuesday) night. It was hosted by the Capital Area Justice Ministry, which hoped its suggestions to solve those problems would be accepted by local elected officials. The coalition of nearly 20 congregations was only partly successful in that effort.

All five Tallahassee City Commissioners promised to set aside $1 million a year for 5 years to address youthful gun violence. Then Faith Presbyterian's Reverend A.J. Mealor asked State Attorney Jack Campbell to reduce the number of juvenile arrests.

"We have a goal that at least 80% of the children who are eligible for civil citations receive them by this time next year."

But Campbell declined to override the actions of arresting officers.

"We have never turned down a civil citation and I can't undo what's already been done. But I can divert them to diversion and I'll agree to do that."

For more affordable rentals, Sister Sentoria Houston from Bethelonia AME Church asked city commissioners to make a pledge.

"Create a trust fund dedicated to producing rental units for those with very low and extremely low income."

That pledge, lamented Temple Israel Rabbi Michael Shields, was agreed to only by Commissioners Jeremy Matlowe and Jack Porter.

"Right now, we have no's from Mayor John Dailey, Mayor Pro Tem Richardson and Commissioner Diane Williams Cox."

Ministry members said they'll continue to meet with elected officials in hopes the coalition's ideas will ultimately get unanimous acceptance.

