Florida News

Faculty committee says Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's hiring at UF had irregularities

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, appears with Gov. Ron DeSantis in November 2021.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, appears with Gov. Ron DeSantis in November 2021.

A faculty committee charged with looking into how the University of Florida hired controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says there were “numerous irregularities” in the hiring of the Harvard-trained physician and researcher that concerned committee members.

According to a report from the committee released Wednesday, the way Ladapo was hired appeared to violate the spirit of UF hiring regulations and procedures, especially in the role faculty play in evaluating the qualifications of their peers.

The report says administrators accelerated Ladapo’s start date to accommodate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that the physician would become the state’s next surgeon general.

