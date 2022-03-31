Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joins the push for a special session on property insurance

As lawmakers prepare to return to Tallahassee next month for a special session on redistricting, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said there’s more she’d like to see lawmakers address.

"Everything from property insurance to the affordability of homes. The fact of the matter is that we left session without addressing the condo collapse down in Surfside. These are issues that are impacting people’s lives every day," Fried said.

Fried who is the only state-wide elected Democrat is also running for governor. She made her comments following an event Wednesday marking Women’s History Month.

Lawmakers are limited during a special session to discussing only the topics included in the official call for the session. This time, Governor Ron DeSanti's call includes only redistricting.

But DeSantis told reporters Tuesday he expects changes concerning property insurance “will not wait until the actual session in 2023. It will be done this year.”

Senate President Wilton Simpson has also said he wouldn’t rule out a special session on the state’s troubled property insurance industry later in the year, but both Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls said they want to give legislation passed in 2021 more time to work.

