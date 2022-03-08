© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

Ukrainians across Tampa Bay talk about the impact of the Russian invasion on their lives

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Steve NewbornDaylina Miller
Published March 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST
Tampa-based Project DYNAMO has been evacuating people from Ukraine for the past few weeks. All their evacuations are taken place via buses and trains since air travel over Russia and Ukraine has been suspended.
This week on Florida Matters, we hear from area residents with close ties to Ukraine who share their perspective on the Russian invasion.

Among the featured voices are the pastor and two parishioners of a local Ukrainian Catholic Church as well as Ivan Cherniavskyi, a University of South Florida student from Ukraine.

RELATED: A St. Petersburg prayer vigil for Ukraine promotes unity and peace

Host Steve Newborn also speaks with Justin Clements, a spokesman for Project Dynamo. The Tampa-based civilian rescue organization has been evacuating Ukrainians and Americans living in the country over the past few weeks.

Project Dynamo found its start by evacuating people from Afghanistan last year after the country's fall to the Taliban.

You can listen to Newborn's conversations with Cherniavskyi and Clements by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

