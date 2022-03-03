© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Casey DeSantis is now cancer-free

WUWF | By News Service of Florida
Published March 3, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has made a major step in her battle against breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

“After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free,” DeSantis said in a video address.

The first lady’s cancer diagnosis was announced in October. A former Jacksonville television personality, Casey DeSantis has played a high-profile role in her husband’s administration, particularly on issues such as mental-health services.

Casey DeSantis is a mother of three young children. The governor in his video address said that his wife “still has more to do” but added he is “confident she’s going to make a full recovery.”

