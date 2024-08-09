Meet the candidates for Santa Rosa County Commissioner

There are three seats up for election on the Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners. We reached out to all of them and will update this story as more responses come in. Interviews may be condensed and edited.

District 1

How can the county commission best support, protect, expand, and leverage our military missions?

Williams: We need more affordable housing that fits within the E5 pay grade range. Additionally, we should improve our roads to create a more direct route for service members, allowing them to commute to and from work more efficiently.

Our coastal communities are on the frontlines of the climate crisis – with our area expected to realize real impacts from sea level rise and more frequent and intense natural disasters within our lifetimes. What do you feel the county should be doing to confront these realities?

Williams: We should enhance coastal resilience by strengthening our coastal infrastructure, such as sea walls and natural barriers, to protect against sea level rise and storm surges. We also need to promote sustainable development and improve disaster preparedness and response plans to safeguard residents and property from increasingly frequent and intense natural disasters. Most importantly, we must recognize that climate change is impacting our communities.

If you could accomplish one, catalytic “Big Idea” you feel could take this county to the next level of success, what would it be?

Williams: I am currently advocating for Santa Rosa County to develop a national sports complex similar to the one in Foley, AL. This proposed government-enterprise facility aims to generate revenue while providing local recreational opportunities. It will feature state-of-the-art amenities for youth and amateur sports, enhancing community engagement and promoting healthy lifestyles. The complex will also host regional tournaments, attracting visitors and boosting the local economy, potentially reducing tax burdens for residents through its revenue-generating activities.



District 3

Our coastal communities are on the frontlines of the climate crisis – with our area expected to realize real impacts from sea level rise and more frequent and intense natural disasters within our lifetimes. What do you feel the county should be doing to confront these realities?

Maddox: I feel the emergency evacuation situation for our county is something that is very important to address. We have a bottleneck at the Blackwater River that causes traffic jams on a normal day. If we have another serious Hurricane we will have the same problems we have had in the past because, although studies have been done, no progress has been made. In the past many families were stranded on the highway while trying to evacuate. That is unacceptable. Our infrastructures can not handle the traffic we have now, we need better planning and more forethought put into the planning. I also think we need a grant writer, (we might already have one). This county is growing so fast that we need to consider it an emergency. Pollution control should be made a top priority. Keeping our rivers clean, cleaning up Pond Creek. Addressing our homelessness problem.

How can the county commission best support, protect, expand, and leverage our military missions?

Rowell: SRC has a decades-long track record of protecting our military mission. We have always used the military’s input on best practices/ways to support and protect the military mission. This includes input into the Land Development Code, Future Land Use maps, and Zoning that is compatible with the military’s mission. As part of that effort, we have identified areas where conflicts might arise and created special zoning districts that protect and enhance the military mission.

We have worked with land owners around our bases to minimize development in Accident Prevention Zones (APZ), minimized the density of development in and around mission facilities to reduce or eliminate noise complaints, and purchased land to create conservation zones that can serve two functions: prevent harmful development and create opportunities for more recreation in SRC.

Further, the creation of the Whiting Aviation Park has become a national model for ways communities can partner with the military to, not only protect the mission but, create jobs and economic development that benefits SRC and NW Florida.

I will continue to expand the protection that was part of Commissioner Don Salter’s vision. That vision cannot be diminished or allowed to be ignored going forward. We need to continue the regional cooperation in NW Florida, work closely with our Legislative delegation, and support our friends in Congress and DoD. The foundation for this effort is well established. I will build on that foundation for future generations and the future of SRC.

Our coastal communities are on the frontlines of the climate crisis – with our area expected to realize real impacts from sea level rise and more frequent and intense natural disasters within our lifetimes. What do you feel the county should be doing to confront these realities?

Rowell: Sea level rise is an issue worldwide. As a commissioner, we should continue to work with FEMA, NOAA, and universities to implement measures to mitigate the negative effects of sea level rise. Possible measures include identifying potential problem areas, limiting development in problem areas, and repurposing areas of repeated negative events.

Most measures that Counties can implement rely heavily on State and Federal government guidance and funding. It is imperative that the Commission and its staff remain aware of available funding and best practices and review those measures (at least) annually to help offset and prevent future problems.

If you could accomplish one, catalytic “Big Idea” you feel could take this county to the next level of success, what would it be?

Rowell: It's hard for me to point to one "big idea" because we have so many challenges that give us opportunities to improve our quality of life for citizens. Relieving traffic congestion so commuters can spend less time on the roads and more time with their families would be huge. Finally addressing our drainage issues so we could relieve the anxiety that many of our citizens have due to seeing their yards and homes flood would be great. Bringing continuity and unity to the board would be extremely beneficial to our county. While these things may seem to be everyday ideas, improving on each would be beneficial to all involved.

District 5

How can the county commission best support, protect, expand, and leverage our military missions?

Wright: The County Commission should always acknowledge the significant impact our military installations have on our community. As a Commissioner, I’ve worked hard to represent NAS Whiting Field, NAS Pensacola, and Hurlburt Field AFB well. I’ve been a founding member of the Northwest Florida Defense Coalition and have made several trips to Washington D.C. to work with our elected representatives, in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, to advocate for proper funding of base infrastructure, traffic improvements, and childcare enhancements. I’ve also been part of large purchases of land to buffer our bases from development and encroachment… also ensuring for conservation of sensitive wetlands and natural resources. Our local military bases have a tremendous economic impact on our community, but more importantly, they are training the warfighters of tomorrow and our ensuring our Nation’s security.

Our coastal communities are on the frontlines of the climate crisis – with our area expected to realize real impacts from sea level rise and more frequent and intense natural disasters within our lifetimes. What do you feel the county should be doing to confront these realities?

Wright: The county is actively working on resiliency efforts. We’ve worked with FEMA to secure grants for major stormwater infrastructure projects. We’re also hardening our facilities along coastal areas to make them more resilient with regard to storm surge. As Vice-Chair of the Pensacola Perdido Bay Estuary Program, I’ve been part of living shoreline projects and rebuilding oyster reefs in our bays to help provide some protection of our shorelines.

Affordable housing is one of the top concerns locally and nationally. What actions can the county take to help mitigate this problem?

Wright: There is no "silver bullet" for addressing affordable housing. From a County perspective, I believe we need to find ways to allow for more housing density in certain areas if the development is done in a more responsible way. If more trees and green space is preserved, that should allow for a density credit. Buffering around developments and wetlands should also allow for a density allowance. We've also got to look into opportunities to partner with the private sector to create workforce housing for entry-level teachers, first responders, and those young adults new to the job market. Our local economy cannot sustain itself, if a majority of the workforce has to commute from neighboring counties due to housing costs.

If you could accomplish one, catalytic “Big Idea” you feel could take this county to the next level of success, what would it be?

Wright: The Comprehensive Master Plan that I’ve previously mentioned would be the largest effort ever undertaken by our County. I believe it’s the most important issue facing our community today and well into the future. If I’m successful in getting people to understand the idea and participate in the process, we’ll be able to shape East Santa Rosa County in a way that will be a gem for many generations to come long after I’m gone. That will be something my grandchildren can be proud of and everyone will reap the benefits.