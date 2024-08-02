Meet the candidates running for Escambia School Board

Meet the candidates for Escambia School Board.

We did not hear back from all of the candidates but will update this story if more candidates respond. Interviews may be condensed and edited.

District 4

Candidates:

Carissa Bergosh

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560520843087

Rich Holzknecht

rich4district4.com

Earle McAuley

earle4schoolboard.com/

Brian Ranelli

brian4district4.com/

Earle McAuley

What do you believe contributes to the success of a school district? What would be your role in supporting that success?

McAuley: Success is driven by attitude. As Zig Ziglar famously states, “Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.” Attitude is contagious — good or bad. In education, we often get sidetracked by test scores and bureaucratic jargon, but true success is measured one student at a time. School board members must craft policies and allocate budgets effectively to create environments of safety, freedom, and relevance. This ensures that students, faculty, and staff have the best chance to thrive. With 22 years of experience in teaching and coaching, parenting four Escambia School District students, and 29 years of marriage, I bring a deep love for educational research and philosophy. I understand the challenges faced by students, parents, teachers, and administrators and will leverage my experience to foster a positive attitude.

Do you support Florida Amendment 1? Why or why not.

McAuley: I strongly oppose Florida Amendment 1, and you should too. A partisan election will immediately silence one-third of our population. Consider this: if your party were in the minority, would you still support it? This isn't about transparency; it's about pushing a political agenda. There's no rationale for a political agenda benefitting students. Most of the country agrees. Believing you understand a person solely based on his or her political party, rather than through listening, reading, and studying, is as misguided as copying homework.

Last year's Quality of Life Survey revealed that just 20% of people felt positively about the quality of public schools and 72% felt negatively, the lowest rating since the survey began. Survey respondents also expressed record disapproval for the School Board, with just 22% of people giving them a positive rating and 65% rating them negatively. What do you think accounts for this perception problem? And what would you do to address it?

McAuley: These numbers are dismal and are caused by inadequate communication, perceived mismanagement, and lack of visible progress. Clearly, there is a disconnect between the board’s actions (or inactions) and public expectations.

To address this, I would prioritize transparency and community engagement. This involves regular, clear updates on initiatives, challenges, and achievements. Establishing feedback channels where parents, teachers, and students can voice concerns and suggestions would also be crucial. Additionally, placing a student representative on the board can provide valuable insights and ensure student voices are heard. Focusing on tangible improvements in school facilities, teacher support, and student outcomes can rebuild trust. By demonstrating a genuine commitment to listening and acting on community needs, we can start to shift these negative perceptions and restore confidence in our public schools and their governance.

How do you think the school district should address book challenges?

McAuley: To address book challenges, the school district must balance common sense with parental involvement. Historically, societies that destroy books are not viewed positively, as book censorship often leads to the suppression of ideas and people. Books are typically challenged on grounds of religion, morality, and politics.

Given that only 44% of Escambia County third graders read at grade level, and most students, even those with excellent grades, are not reading regularly, students need more access to books, not less. Encouraging children to read is essential. However, parental involvement is equally important. Parents should actively participate in their children's education. Teachers can help by explaining the rationale behind book selections to parents, offering alternative choices for objectionable materials used in class, and promoting parent-child discussions about library book choices. This approach ensures students have access to diverse reading materials while respecting parents' concerns and fostering a collaborative educational environment.

If you could accomplish one “Big Idea” you feel could take our schools to the next level of success and achievement, what would it be?

McAuley: If I could implement one transformative "Big Idea" to elevate our schools, it would be to address the urgent issue of teacher retention. Please take a moment and reflect on your favorite class in school. I would guess that technology, desk arrangement, and posters were not what you think about. It is the teacher who made an impact on you, and I believe we need to do everything we can to keep those teachers in the classroom.

We are losing teachers daily due to attrition, low morale, and insufficient pay. Research consistently shows that the quality of the teacher is the most crucial factor in a student's education. Thus, we must focus on attracting and retaining teachers by boosting their morale and creating positive learning environments.

To achieve this, I propose the following steps:

Free Initiatives:



Stay Interviews: Regularly engage with teachers to understand their needs and concerns.

Regularly engage with teachers to understand their needs and concerns. Tiered Inservice: Provide professional development opportunities tailored to different experience levels.

Provide professional development opportunities tailored to different experience levels. Classroom Support: We must emphasize the importance of high expectations and effective lesson planning. For example, assigning independent reading instead of reading aloud can empower students and improve outcomes. I do not speak only from the lens of data and academic reading, but as a practitioner who has personally taken inner-city students, who had not passed state criteria, to passing scores. I know, firsthand, what teachers need to be successful; therefore, I will deliver resources to admin and teachers to enable their success.

Beyond lesson planning and rigor, ensuring safety and providing adequate resources for both teachers and students is crucial. Teachers must feel supported and know that their referrals and disciplinary actions are taken seriously. This comprehensive approach fosters a productive and respectful learning environment.

Inexpensive Initiatives:



Micro-Credentials: Offer paid opportunities for teachers to gain additional qualifications that directly affect student learning.

Offer paid opportunities for teachers to gain additional qualifications that directly affect student learning. Compensation for Covering Classes: Pay teachers for covering classes during their planning periods.

Budget-Adjusted Initiative:



Step Raises: Implement step raises and adhere to the class size amendment.

These measures will foster a supportive environment for teachers, ultimately driving student success and achievement.



Brian Ranelli

What do you believe contributes to the success of a school district? What would be your role in supporting that success?

Ranelli: A high-performing school district is one where the board imposes accountability, and sound budgetary decisions, which assure that the superintendent is able to succeed with a strategic plan and clearly defined goals and expectations. I also believe successful school districts rally around goals and policies with clear metrics (i.e.: reading proficiency, teacher satisfaction, etc.), benchmarking, and modeling best practices in higher-performing districts.

Do you support Florida Amendment 1? Why or why not?

Ranelli: I think it is naïve to think that any political race is truly nonpartisan. Candidates should be allowed to come forward and share more about themselves rather than less. This aside, I’d encourage the community to ask as many questions as possible to get to know those running for office rather than simply voting along party lines.

Last year's Quality of Life Survey revealed that just 20% of people felt positively about the quality of public schools and 72% felt negatively, the lowest rating since the survey began. Survey respondents also expressed record disapproval for the School Board, with just 22% of people giving them a positive rating and 65% rating them negatively. What do you think accounts for this perception problem? And what would you do to address it?

Ranelli: The 65% (negative) perception is probably warranted for two reasons:



There seems to be no clear communication as to how resources are being allocated. Remember, the budget for Escambia County School District exceeds $800 million! Lack of vision and clear communication as to where things are headed. The school board needs to develop a consensus around a strategic plan for achievement with goals, and metrics where students love to learn, and teachers love to teach.

With active participation from parents, students, teachers, staff, and community leaders, a strategic plan can be developed with clear goals and metrics that consider benchmarking and best practices from throughout the state and the nation. All stakeholders need to be uniquely familiar with the direction our education is heading and hold the school board accountable.

How do you think the school district should address book challenges?

Ranelli: When elected, I will do everything within my power to promote reading and literacy among students in Escambia County. I hold firm to this commitment as reading levels in Escambia County are below the state average and below neighboring counties. First, I would increase partnerships with local nonprofits wherever possible. For example, I am pleased with all the fine things ReadyKids does to help children achieve. Second, advisory councils made up of parents, teachers, staff and community leaders should work alongside the board to develop and implement a strategic plan with clearly defined goals and metrics for reaching at a higher level of school and student achievement! To summarize, look to the experts and facilitate a buy-in from all stakeholders to raise the bar.

If you could accomplish one “Big Idea” you feel could take our schools to the next level of success and achievement, what would it be?

Ranelli: Under the leadership of Mayor D.C. Reeves, Pensacola is taking on a new endeavor to build a strategic plan for 2035. I think this is an excellent idea. My goal as Board Member for District 4 will be to rally the board around a similar, strategic plan that gives students more opportunities, engages parents in thoughtful new ways, supports teachers, and increases safety. As the only candidate with a business background, a deep understanding of nonprofit organizations that affect education, and a highly respected record of volunteerism — I am uniquely poised to make a meaningful and indelible impact.

District 5

Candidates

Tom Harrell

tomharrell2024.com/

Jim "Andy" Taylor

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563411040934

Josh Luther

joshluther4schoolboard.com/

Jim "Andy" Taylor

What do you believe contributes to the success of a school district? What would be your role in supporting that success?

Taylor: Everyone working as a team, pulling and pushing in the same direction, being open to new ideas while embracing what works and discarding what does not. My role would be to support what is working and bring new but proven ideas to move our district from 57th out of 67 counties to a Top Ten school district in the State of Florida in academic and extracurricular activities.

Do you support Florida Amendment 1? Why or why not.

Taylor: Yes, because the public should know where you stand, where you have stood, who you stand with, and what you stand for. We have people at election time who claim to be big Republicans but other than election time, no one ever saw or heard of them at the Republican meetings.

Last year's Quality of Life Survey revealed that just 20% of people felt positively about the quality of public schools and 72% felt negatively, the lowest rating since the survey began. Survey respondents also expressed record disapproval for the School Board, with just 22% of people giving them a positive rating and 65% rating them negatively. What do you think accounts for this perception problem? And what would you do to address it?



Taylor: Lack of open dialogue with the stakeholders and poor coverage of the positive things going on in the school system. I think we should be more engaged with the public and the media. We should be open to clear and honest dialogue with all stakeholders.

How do you think the school district should address book challenges?

Taylor: I think we should follow the law. I was the only candidate in the District 5 race to be invited and to attend Governor DeSantis’ bill signing news conference concerning the “dirty” books. I have been one of the leaders against the “dirty” books in our school system. I believe we must come up with clear criteria for what we will not allow in our schools.

If you could accomplish one “Big Idea” you feel could take our schools to the next level of success and achievement, what would it be?

Taylor: There is not just one, but an elected Superintendent would be a step toward getting the public on one side. The second thing we need to greatly improve is teacher pay, recruitment, and retention.