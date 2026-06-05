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The Well hosts “Pride Never Prejudice” Drag Brunch on Sunday, June 21

The Well hosts “Pride Never Prejudice” Drag Brunch on Sunday, June 21

The Well invites guests to “Pride: Never Prejudice” Drag Brunch on Sunday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In collaboration with Polkadot Entertainment, the Pride Never Prejudice Drag Brunch will feature high-energy drag performances from Aniyah Jade Oshanns, Alexis Milian, Beba B Dupree, Alastina and Aniyah James. Guests can enjoy a delicious brunch spread, craft cocktails, and unforgettable entertainment as these talented drag artists take the stage with charisma and show-stopping looks. Whether attending for the performances, the food, or the vibrant community spirit, guests are invited to come together and celebrate love and inclusivity.
Tickets for this 21+ event are available for purchase now.

The Well
$60
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
The Well
42 E Garden St.
Pensacola, Florida 32502