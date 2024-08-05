How to vote early in Northwest Florida

What is Early Voting?

Early Voting is when a person casts a ballot prior to Election Day at a location designated by the Supervisor of Elections and deposits the ballot into the voting equipment. The equipment is the same type that is used on Election Day.

Why is there Early Voting?

Early voting is required in any election that contains a state or federal office race. The early voting period must start at least on the 10th day before the election and end on the 3rd day before the election. In addition, supervisors of elections have the option to offer more early voting on the 15th, 14th, 13th, 12th, 11th, or 2nd day before an election.

Supervisors of Elections must designate early voting sites no later than 30 days prior to an election. Early voting hours must be at least 8 hours but no more than 12 hours per day at each site during the applicable period.

How Do I Vote Early?

Present these two things at the early voting site:



A valid photo identification

A signature identification.

Voters can vote at any early voting site within the county when the site is open.

Early Voting Dates and Hours for the Aug. 20 Primary Election

Escambia County Early Voting Dates and Times: Saturday, August 10, 2024 through Saturday, August 17, 2024 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Okaloosa County Early Voting Dates and Times: Saturday, August 10, 2024 through Saturday, August 17, 2024 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa Rosa County Early Voting Dates and Times: Monday, August 5, 2024 through Saturday, August 17, 2024 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Escambia County Early Voting Locations:

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Pl., 2nd Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 Spring Street, Pensacola

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino

Ashbury Place at Cokesbury Church, 750 College Blvd., Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. Desoto Street, Pensacola

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 82, Pensacola

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd., Century

escambiavotes.gov

Okaloosa County Early Voting Locations:

Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Headquarters Office, 302 N Wilson St, Ste 102, Crestview

Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Office, 1250 Eglin Pkwy, Ste 103, Shalimar

Crestview Public library, 1445 Commerce Dr, Crestview

Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave, Destin

Niceville City Hall, 208 N Partin Dr, Niceville

Vote-by-Mail ballots can be delivered to designated secure ballot intake stations at any Early Voting sites or the office location.

Cast a ballot at ANY Early Voting location regardless of where you live in Okaloosa County. On Election Day you MUST vote in your designated polling location.

voteokaloosa.gov

Santa Rosa County Early Voting Locations:



Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Office, 6495 Caroline St., Suite F, Milton

South Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze

Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park Ln.. Gulf Breeze

Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Highway, Pace

Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton

Navarre Community Gym, 8840 High School Blvd., Navarre

votesantarosa.gov

Links for details about how to vote by mail: