Ready to vote? Make sure you’re registered

If you want to join the more than 13 million registered voters in the State of Florida, keep reading.

Ways to register



Online at registertovoteflorida.gov.

When you renew your driver’s license (either at DMV office or by online renewal).

At the Tax Collector’s office or other government agencies.

By mail. Find the forms to print and download here. You can also find paper applications at your county supervisor of elections office.

Military and overseas citizens voters can find more information here.

What information you need



Florida driver’s license or identification card

The issued date of driver’s license or ID

Last four digits of your social security number

You can pre-register to vote if you are at least 16. The pre-registration will become an active registration once you turn 18.

What about voting rights for felons?

In 2018, Florida voters approved a state constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to felons. The measure passed with nearly 65% of yes votes. The following year, the Florida Legislature passed a new law that requires citizens to pay off fines and legal fees before voting rights are restored. More information can be found here, though the state does not provide clear guidance.

What are the deadlines?

The deadline to register or update voter registration is 29 days before an upcoming election. Remember, Florida is a closed primary state, so if you’re making a party change that change must be made by the registration deadline for the primary election. Once the deadline has passed, you can still register or update your current registration to be processed for a future election.

