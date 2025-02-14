This week in DOGE: Elon Musk's role in overhauling 'America, Inc.'

We'll be recapping what you need to know every Friday morning for the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Get more updates and analysis in the NPR Politics newsletter.

As President Trump seeks to roll back the size, scope and spending of the federal government, a key figure in those plans has been tech billionaire Elon Musk. Musk leads the Department of Government Efficiency, an idea conceived as an outside review of how the government operates but has now become an entity based inside the White House with virtually unfettered access to federal agencies and wide-ranging permission to eviscerate purchases, programs and staff to achieve its goals.

As we outlined last Friday, DOGE has had a busy few weeks, encouraging federal workers to resign, pushing for the shutdown of USAID — responsible for doling out about half of U.S. foreign aid — and accessing agencies' records, including sensitive payment information at Treasury. And this week's pace was no different. So let's sift through the continued onslaught of headlines: about how the world's richest man is wielding the power given to him by Trump to help remake the United States, the lack of transparency into his actions and the ongoing concerns that his companies stand to benefit from many changes.

Appearing virtually Thursday morning at the 2025 World Governments Summit in Dubai wearing a "tech support" shirt, Musk said he's helping what he called "America, Inc." engage in a sort of "corporate turnaround" that should include deleting entire agencies.

"It's kind of like leaving a weed: If you don't remove the roots of the weed, then it's easy for the weed to grow back," he said. "But if you remove the roots of the weed it doesn't stop weeds from ever growing back, but it makes it harder."

This week in Musk and DOGE:

