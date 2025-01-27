Gen-Z candidate Michael Dylan Thompson leans on grassroots support in D1 primary

With just one day remaining before the Republican primary to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, Michael Dylan Thompson is emphasizing his grassroots approach and outsider perspective to set himself apart in a crowded field.

At 27 years old, the Pensacola native and attorney is the youngest contender among 10 Republicans now vying for the seat. His message is clear: it’s time for fresh leadership and practical solutions.

“I was the only one who collected voter petitions,” Thompson said in an interview this week, contrasting himself with opponents who paid the $10,440 filing fee. “Voters put me on the ballot—not backers, not drawing from my own bank account ... Passion speaks louder than payment.”

The winner of Tuesday's primary will advance to the general election on April 1, where they will face Democrat Gay Valimont and several NPA candidates.



Policy Priorities: Addressing Local Concerns

Thompson's platform focuses on local issues, notably Florida's property insurance crisis. He criticizes the reliance on a state-level insurance pool, arguing that it has left Floridians vulnerable to high premiums and market instability. To address this, he proposes a federal model similar to national flood insurance, which would distribute risk more broadly across the country and lower costs for homeowners.

“If we were to expand [hurricane insurance] to everybody and everybody pays their fair share,” he said, “... Florida is going to pay their fair share, which is about half of what it is now.”

Thompson also critiqued Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who entered the race with the endorsement of Pres. Donald Trump, for his handling of the insurance crisis. He pointed to what he described as a troubling combination of substantial campaign donations from the insurance industry and regulatory decisions that he argued have prioritized industry interests over those of Floridians.

“You’ve got insurance companies deciding we’re not going to insure Floridians at all," he said, "or when they do, they’re going to charge them ridiculous rates."

On the topic of energy policy, Thompson said he opposed offshore drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, citing its limited profitability and potential risks to tourism, the environment, and military operations. Instead, he said he supports investment in nuclear energy and research into nuclear fusion, which he views as sustainable paths to energy independence.

“The Gulf of Mexico is not a very profitable oil field,” he said. “We can be energy independent without drilling here.”

Regarding Social Security, Thompson proposed transitioning younger workers to personal savings accounts while safeguarding benefits for current and near-retirees. He argued this approach would ensure long-term sustainability while reducing political influence over funds.

“It needs to be transitioned to a personal savings plan instead of one big pot that looks like a pot of gold for politicians,” he said.



Immigration and Labor

On immigration, Thompson advocates for strict border security and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, while making an exception for those brought to the U.S. as children — often referred to as "Dreamers."

“If they're here, ingrained, and have set up their own lives, we work with them,” he said.

However, he drew a sharp distinction between Dreamers and mixed-status families, emphasizing his opposition to broader amnesty.

"I don't think there should be an option of everybody staying because you have an anchor," he said.



January 6 Pardons

Thompson said he supported Trump's recent pardons of those convicted of crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, describing the prosecutions as politically motivated.

“What we saw on TV and what we had people saying they saw on the ground are... completely different,” he said. He characterized the pardons as an appropriate use of executive clemency.

“Pardons exist because sometimes the judicial system doesn’t do things quite right,” he said.

More than 1,500 individuals have been charged in connection with the attack, facing offenses ranging from trespassing to assault. When asked specifically about pardons for those convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers, Thompson maintained his position.

“Pres. Trump looks at this and says, I believe these people were not in the wrong that day,” he said. “I’m okay with the president doing that.”



Critique of the Establishment

A central theme of Thompson's campaign has been his criticism of what he characterizes as establishment politics controlled by special interests. He emphasized that his campaign was funded by personal connections rather than large donors or political action committees.

“All my money comes from myself, my friends, my family, coworkers,” he said, “people that I know very well who ask nothing in return except [that I] go be a voice for the generation that has no voice in Congress.”

Thompson criticized his opponents for relying on endorsements and substantial financial backers, arguing that such alliances may misalign their priorities with the district's needs.

“I want somebody representing my district who is beholden to only the public,” he said.



Engaging a New Generation

As the sole Gen Z candidate, Thompson has prioritized outreach to younger voters. He said his age and accessibility offered a fresh perspective, stating, “Instead of having to write a letter or an email to an office that doesn't get anything back to you, you can reach out to me on Instagram.”

He also underscored the importance of having younger voices in Congress, noting, “The policy issues that face our country require a young perspective... We have people making education policy who haven't been in education either as students or teachers in 40 to 50 years ... This is our country, our community. And in 50 years, it’s still going to be where we are.”