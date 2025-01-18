Florida's arctic blast: Low to produce storms; another storm could bring snow, sleet for some

As the forecast continues to be fine-tuned, more alerts are appearing on the weather maps. Little by little, a big chunk of the U.S. is now turning blue with cold advisories and extreme cold watches that will likely turn into warnings on Sunday.

The arctic blast touched over areas just east of the Rockies on Saturday with highs that remained below 0F in parts of North Dakota. This arctic air will continue to drip over the Southeast, and we can expect the first touch of the first of two air masses to arrive in Florida early on Monday across the Florida Panhandle and North Florida. A second system, the same one that threatens parts of the Gulf States with rare snowfall, could cross Florida on Wednesday.

1 of 3 — Snip20250118_10.png 2 of 3 — Snip20250118_8.png 3 of 3 — Snip20250118_9.png

First, let's focus on the storm's front moving between Sunday and Monday, which will continue to bring the chance for showers. As the front moves through early Sunday morning, there is a chance for showers and isolated strong to severe storms across Florida's Big Bend. By Sunday afternoon, there is a chance for showers and even isolated severe storms across Central Florida. If you have plans, check the forecast and local radar; some storms could develop gusty winds.

This front will continue pushing southward on Monday, and South Florida will have a few showers. The gates of the cold will open up, and the frigid air will take over, starting first over the Panhandle, with lows around sunrise on Monday at or below 30F. There will likely be freeze and frost alerts in effect.

The coldest air of the season follows next week, beginning Sunday night. Highs Monday through Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows down in the 20s. A hard freeze is probable.



Beginning Sunday night, protect the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, Pipes! pic.twitter.com/PnymNAOi5W — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 17, 2025

The front will struggle to reach South Florida, so there will be a significant difference between small stretches along the state. By Tuesday, the coldest temperatures will be mainly concentrated along the Panhandle. South Florida will have highs in the mid-70s, Central Florida in the low-50s, and North Florida in the 40s, while cities like Pensacola, Tallahassee, and all in between will be in the 30s on Tuesday afternoon.

⚠️ Winter Blast on the way Sun Night-Thu

🧥 Use this weekend to prepare for the cold

☕️ Have extra food, water & clothing

🌨️ Medium chance (30-50%) of snow & freezing rain late Tue into Wed morning#jaxwx #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/jh66KJBLfb — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 18, 2025

The second storm is the one with the chance for a wintry mix. Temperatures, especially after Wednesday, will be below average for most of Florida. By the end of the week, up to 25 below average across the Panhandle and North Florida, while central and South Florida will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

We are closely monitoring the position of the low-pressure system, which will bring unusual winter conditions for a significant stretch between coastal Texas and possibly the Panhandle.

We will continue to monitor this situation closely. Models are still in disagreement regarding where precisely the low will be coming through, and its track dictates how much moisture will be available and how much it will mix with the cold air to form winter precipitation.

NWS Winter storm planning.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, there is the highest chance of snow and sleet along I-10 between Pensacola and Tallahassee. At this moment, the amount of snow that could fall will depend highly on the storm's track. Ahead of winter precipitation, where temperatures stay above freezing, there will be a chance for showers and perhaps a storm or two. We are watching North Florida, especially in cities like Gainesville and Jacksonville, as sleet or freezing rain could affect the area.

NWS Protect people, pets, plants and water pipes.

Remember that roads could be dangerous if there is ice or snow. The temperatures will be bordering the freezing mark, so perhaps it is time to consider staying home between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. Reviewing your home and knowing that this extreme cold can break water pipes and snow and ice accretions can cause power outages is also essential. The winds will be strong, with gusts that could reach at least 25 mph, for much of the week. The temperatures will feel colder than what the thermometer marks. Bundle up. Take care of the kids, elderly, pets, plants, and pipes.

