Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 forms; it's a slow mover

(Versión en español abajo)

Invest 99L has officially been labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone 19. The National Hurricane Center gives this label to systems that are still disorganized but close enough to land to bring impacts and have the potential to become more organized in the coming hours or days. This allows the NHC to issue watches and warnings.

Potential Tropical Cyclone will be a slow-moving storm from Thursday through the weekend, remaining in the same general area in the western Caribbean. Torrential rains are forecast for northern Honduras, where some areas could receive over 20 inches of rain. PTC 19 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Sara, possibly reaching hurricane status just before Monday's landfall in Belize or the Quintana Roo state of Mexico. Although its speed is expected to remain very slow, whatever emerges over the Gulf of Mexico will swing much faster to the north and then to the east-northeast next week.

What does this mean for Florida?

First, Florida must monitor a cold front moving over the state on Friday. This is the second cold front of the week and promises to bring a stronger punch of cooler and drier air. We are not talking about thick coats; the drier air will make it much cooler. Lows over the weekend across South Florida will be in the upper 60s. Central Florida will have lows in the low to mid-60s, and northern Florida could have lows as cold as in the upper 40s.

We must closely monitor what will happen to ¨future Sara¨ as it meanders over the western Caribbean. It is too soon to discuss any impacts that Florida could experience since this system, apart from moving slowly, will also have to move over the thick Yucatan Peninsula. This system could emerge over the Gulf of Mexico battered. If this happens, it will struggle to take shape again as the wind shear could increase. Of course, its moisture is slated to swing toward the east next week, so we can expect it to arrive in Florida, but the great unknown is exactly how much and where. Keep in mind that although water temps across parts of the Gulf of Mexico are still warm, there will be increasing wind shear, and the temperatures are cooling fast and can´t sustain tropical storm formation as it moves closer to the coast due to rapid cooling.

Take the time to enjoy the weekend and the cooler weather. Be cautious if you are going boating, as the seas will be increasing and could be dangerous for boaters and swimmers. We will continue to bring you updates throughout the weekend.

Se forma el posible ciclón tropical 19, se mueve lento, primero llega el frío

El Invest 99L ha sido oficialmente etiquetado como el Ciclón Tropical Potencial 19. El Centro Nacional de Huracanes le da esta etiqueta a los sistemas que aún están desorganizados pero lo suficientemente cerca de la tierra para causar impactos y tienen el potencial de volverse más organizados en las próximas horas o días. Esto le permite al NHC emitir alertas y advertencias.

El Ciclón Tropical Potencial será una tormenta de movimiento lento desde el jueves hasta el fin de semana, permaneciendo en la misma área general en el Caribe occidental. Se pronostican lluvias torrenciales para el norte de Honduras, donde algunas áreas podrían recibir más de 20 pulgadas de lluvia. Se pronostica que el PTC 19 se convertirá en la tormenta tropical Sara, posiblemente alcanzando el estado de huracán justo antes de tocar tierra el lunes en Belice o el estado de Quintana Roo en México. Aunque se espera que su velocidad siga siendo muy lenta, lo que surja sobre el Golfo de México se moverá mucho más rápido hacia el norte y luego al este-noreste la próxima semana.

¿Qué significa esto para Florida?

Primero, Florida debe monitorear un frente frío que se mueve sobre el estado el viernes. Este es el segundo frente frío de la semana y promete traer un golpe más fuerte de aire más frío y seco. No estamos hablando de capas gruesas; el aire más seco hará que sea mucho más fresco. Las temperaturas mínimas durante el fin de semana en el sur de Florida estarán en los 60 grados superiores. En Florida central, las temperaturas mínimas estarán entre los 60 y 65 grados, y en el norte de Florida podrían llegar a los 40 grados superiores.

Debemos seguir de cerca lo que le sucederá a la "futura Sara" a medida que serpentea sobre el Caribe occidental. Es demasiado pronto para hablar de los impactos que podría experimentar Florida, ya que este sistema, además de moverse lentamente, también tendrá que moverse sobre la espesa península de Yucatán. Este sistema podría emerger sobre el Golfo de México golpeado. Si esto sucede, tendrá dificultades para tomar forma nuevamente ya que la cizalladura del viento podría aumentar. Por supuesto, está previsto que su humedad se desplace hacia el este la próxima semana, por lo que podemos esperar que llegue a Florida, pero la gran incógnita es exactamente cuánto y dónde. Tenga en cuenta que, aunque las temperaturas del agua en algunas partes del Golfo de México siguen siendo cálidas, habrá un aumento de la cizalladura del viento y las temperaturas se están enfriando rápidamente y no pueden sostener la formación de una tormenta tropical a medida que se acerca a la costa debido al enfriamiento rápido.

Tómese el tiempo para disfrutar del fin de semana y de condiciones más frescas. Tenga cuidado si va a navegar, ya que el nivel del mar aumentará y podría ser peligroso para los navegantes y los bañistas. Continuaremos brindándole actualizaciones durante todo el fin de semana.

