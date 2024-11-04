Rafael forms, tropical storm watches issued for parts of Florida

(Versión en español abajo)

The National Hurricane Center has officially named the system over the Caribbean Rafael. The tropical storm is moving north at 9 mph and will continue to move toward the north-northwest. It travels over every warm water, and the wind shear is expected to be low through Wednesday as it approaches western Cuba.

Rafael could reach category two hurricane status just before reaching La Habana Province. Once the system enters the Gulf, water temperatures are much cooler, and it will encounter high wind shear, putting a good dent in the system. The wind shear will also shift all its convention to the east, mostly affecting the western half of Florida.

The Lower Keys are under a tropical storm watch, and if the NHC's official track verifies, they could be put under a hurricane warning as the system passes to their west. Of course, this will also depend on how much the system's structure is damaged after its passage across western Cuba. This will likely be the only part of Florida that will experience the strongest winds.

This track relies on the high to break, and the next trough will pull the system northward. If the high remains strong, the system will shift westward, and in this scenario, the system will have a chance to remain stronger. But if the high breaks, Rafael will turn north and encounter much less favorable conditions, weakening the storm. Also, with a northward trend, the shear will separate the wind from the moisture; the wind will head to Gulf Coast states (tropical storm force winds) and rain over Florida, southern Georgia, and perhaps the southern portion of South Carolina.

We will keep monitoring Rafael and bring you updates as they emerge.

—————————————

Se forma Rafael y se emiten alertas de tormenta tropical para partes de Florida

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes ha nombrado oficialmente al sistema sobre el Caribe Rafael. La tormenta tropical se mueve hacia el norte a 9 mph y continuará moviéndose hacia el norte-noroeste. Viaja sobre todas las aguas cálidas, y se espera que la cizalladura del viento sea baja hasta el miércoles a medida que se acerca al oeste de Cuba.

Rafael podría alcanzar la categoría de huracán dos justo antes de llegar a la provincia de La Habana. Una vez que el sistema entre en el Golfo, las temperaturas del agua serán mucho más frías y se encontrará con una fuerte cizalladura del viento, lo que afectará al sistema. La cizalladura del viento también cambiará toda su convención hacia el este, afectando principalmente a la mitad occidental de Florida.

Los Cayos Inferiores están bajo vigilancia de tormenta tropical y, si la trayectoria oficial del NHC se verifica, podrían recibir un aviso de huracán cuando el sistema pase hacia el oeste. Por supuesto, esto también dependerá de cuánto se dañe la estructura del sistema después de su paso por el oeste de Cuba. Esta probablemente será la única parte de Florida que experimentará los vientos más fuertes.

Esta trayectoria depende de que el anticiclón se rompa y la siguiente vaguada empujará al sistema hacia el norte. Si el anticiclón permanece fuerte, el sistema se desplazará hacia el oeste y, en este escenario, el sistema tendrá la oportunidad de mantenerse más fuerte. Pero si el anticiclón se rompe, Rafael girará hacia el norte y encontrará condiciones mucho menos favorables, lo que debilitará la tormenta. Además, con una tendencia hacia el norte, la cizalladura separará el viento de la humedad; el viento se dirigirá a los estados de la Costa del Golfo (vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical) y lloverá sobre Florida, el sur de Georgia y quizás la parte sur de Carolina del Sur.

Seguiremos monitoreando a Rafael y le brindaremos actualizaciones a medida que surjan.