Helene makes landfall in Taylor Co., Florida

11:00 p.m. update:

Hurricane Helene has made landfall just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River. This is about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, or about 20 miles northwest of Stainhatchee in Taylor County, in the Big Bend of Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

Winds will remain extreme over Taylor, Madison, Lafayette, Suwannee, Leon, Wakulla, and Jefferson counties for the next hour or two. The winds will gradually decrease overnight but the strong rainbands will continue to sweep through. Please stay indoors.

Helene will move fast and stall near the Tennessee Valley during the weekend and early next week as it loses categories and moves inland over Georgia. It will fuse with another system and continue bringing rain over the Tennessee Valley for several days.

#Hurricane #Helene has made landfall with a minimum pressure of 938 hPa - the lowest pressure for a landfalling hurricane in Florida since Michael (2018, 919 hPa). — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 27, 2024

Drier air will filter in on Friday for Florida, especially for the Panhandle and northern Florida. For Central and South Florida, the last of Helene's rainband could still be, which could produce a few storms as it will pull lots of tropical moisture from the southwest. This stream of moisture coming in from the southwest will likely stay put through the weekend.

Taylor County, FL's strongest landfalling storms in the Satellite Era:



1. #Helene (2024) - 938 mb/140 mph*

2. Idalia (2023) - 950 mb/115 mph

3. Debby (2024) - 979 mb/80 mph*



All 3 in the last 13 months.



(*intensities subject to postseason analysis) pic.twitter.com/LBs7acQAna — Jake Carstens (@JakeCarstens) September 27, 2024

We will have more information Friday morning. Daylight will allow us to see the damage left behind after the winds subside and the storm surge retracts. Please don´t try to pick up debris there could be live powerlines in them. If your lights are out, do not use candles. Do not use a generator inside your home, keep it 20 feet from your from., outside.

9:00 p.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center's latest report indicated that Helene has increased in strength once again, and its maximum sustained winds are 140 mph. The extremely dangerous hurricane is inching closer to the Big Bend coast. It is about 65 miles west of Cedar Key and 90 miles south of Tallahassee.

An extreme wind warning has been placed in effect for parts of the Big Bend and Panhandle, including Tallahassee. This is because winds of at least 115 mph will be experienced within the next hour, and with this storm, sustained wind speeds will likely stay in the warned area for a couple of hours.

This type of warning is **not issued lightly**. And its size (of the warning) tells the story of this hurricane.



EWW are issued when extreme winds of at least 115 mph will be experienced within the next hour. https://t.co/nFFdoBPYvN — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 27, 2024

6:20 p.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center's hourly updates indicate that Helene is now a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph. It is an extremely dangerous

hurricane about 165 south of Tallahassee.

5 p.m. update

Hurricane Helene continues to become even stronger. In the 5 p.m. bulletin, the National Hurricane Center says Helene holds maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and is moving even faster at 23 mph to the north-northeast. As the hurricane inches closer, a catastrophic and deadly storm surge will start along parts of the Panhandle and Big Bend. Large waves are already slamming against the West Coast of Florida, and waters will continue to rise as the storm moves northward.

Large wind storm

Power outages have doubled in the last two hours, and over 200,000 customers are now without power. Power outages will continue to increase across the state and will be widespread across the Panhandle. Wind will quickly start to increase and penetrate across the Panhandle. Violent winds or at least 130 mph will affect the areas where the eye lands, especially to the right or east of the center.

Storm Surge

Up to 20 feet of storm surge is still possible across the Big Bend and parts of the Apalachicola area. Up to 8 feet of storm surge is also possible across the west portion of west-Central Florida.

Flash floods likely

Rainfall will be extensive, especially across the panhandle of north Florida. Flash flooding is possible, especially as Helene inches closer. Heavy rains will continue to move up the state. Some of these heavy rains have had thunderstorms embedded in them.

The tornado watch has expired across South Florida but continues to be in effect for areas north of Lake Okeechobee.

(Spanish version)

Actualización a las 11:00 p. m.:

El huracán Helene tocó tierra justo al este de la desembocadura del río Aucilla, a unos 16 kilómetros al oeste-suroeste de Perry o a unos 32 kilómetros al noroeste de Stainhatchee, en el condado de Taylor, en el Big Bend de Florida, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 225 kilómetros por hora.

Los vientos seguirán siendo extremos en los condados de Taylor, Madison, Lafayette, Suwannee, Leon, Wakulla y Jefferson durante las próximas dos horas. Los vientos disminuirán gradualmente durante la noche, pero las fuertes bandas de lluvia seguirán azotando el área. Permanezca en el interior.

Helene se moverá rápido y se detendrá cerca del valle de Tennessee durante el fin de semana y a principios de la próxima semana a medida que pierda categorías y avance hacia el interior sobre Georgia. Se fusionará con otro sistema y seguirá trayendo lluvia sobre el valle de Tennessee durante varios días.

Helene is about to make landfall any minute now in Taylor County, Florida. pic.twitter.com/aqS4IiYgHv — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) September 27, 2024

El aire más seco se filtrará el viernes en Florida, especialmente en el Panhandle y el norte de Florida. En el centro y sur de Florida, aún podría quedar la última franja de lluvia de Helene, lo que podría producir algunas tormentas, ya que atraerá mucha humedad tropical del suroeste. Esta corriente de humedad que viene del suroeste probablemente se mantendrá durante el fin de semana.

Tendremos más información el viernes por la mañana. La luz del día nos permitirá ver los daños que quedan después de que los vientos amainan y la marejada se retraiga. No intentes recoger escombros, ya que podría haber cables de electricidad en ellos. Si perdió energía, no uses velas. No uses un generador dentro de tu casa, mantenlo a 20 pies de distancia de tu casa, afuera.

Actualización a las 9:00 p. m.:

El último informe del Centro Nacional de Huracanes indicó que Helene ha aumentado su fuerza una vez más y sus vientos máximos sostenidos son de 140 mph. El huracán extremadamente peligroso se está acercando a la costa de Big Bend. Se encuentra a unas 65 millas al oeste de Cedar Key y a 90 millas al sur de Tallahassee.

Se ha emitido una advertencia de vientos extremos para partes de Big Bend y Panhandle, incluida Tallahassee. Esto se debe a que se experimentarán vientos de al menos 115 mph en la próxima hora y, con esta tormenta, es probable que las velocidades sostenidas del viento permanezcan en el área advertida durante un par de horas.

Este tipo de aviso no se emite a la ligera. Y el tamaño del aviso cuenta la historia de este huracán.



Los avisos por viento extremo se emiten cuando se experimentarán vientos extremos de al menos 115mph en la próxima hora y en este caso por un par de horas para algunos. https://t.co/nFFdoBPYvN — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 27, 2024

Actualización a las 6:20 p. m.:

Las actualizaciones por hora del Centro Nacional de Huracanes indican que Helene es ahora un huracán de categoría 4 con vientos sostenidos de 130 mph. Es un huracán extremadamente peligroso a unos 165 millas al sur de Tallahassee.

Actualización a las 5 p. m.:

El huracán Helene sigue fortaleciéndose. En el boletín de las 5 p.m., el Centro Nacional de Huracanes dice que Helene tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 125 mph y se mueve aún más rápido a 23 mph hacia el norte-noreste. A medida que el huracán se acerca, una marejada ciclónica catastrófica y mortal comenzará a lo largo de partes del Panhandle y Big Bend. Grandes olas ya están golpeando contra la costa oeste de Florida, y las aguas continuarán aumentando a medida que la tormenta se mueva hacia el norte.

Gran tormenta de viento

Los cortes de energía se han duplicado en las últimas dos horas, y más de 200,000 clientes ahora están sin energía. Los cortes de energía continuarán aumentando en todo el estado y se extenderán por todo el Panhandle. El viento comenzará a aumentar rápidamente y penetrará en todo el Panhandle. Vientos violentos o de al menos 130 mph afectarán las áreas donde aterriza el ojo, especialmente a la derecha o al este del centro.

Marejada ciclónica

Es posible que se produzcan marejadas ciclónicas de hasta 20 pies en Big Bend y partes del área de Apalachicola. También es posible que se produzcan marejadas ciclónicas de hasta 8 pies en la parte oeste del centro-oeste de Florida.

Probabilidad de inundaciones repentinas

Habrá abundantes lluvias, especialmente en la franja norte de Florida. Es posible que se produzcan inundaciones repentinas, especialmente a medida que Helene se acerca. Las fuertes lluvias seguirán avanzando hacia el norte del estado. Algunas de estas fuertes lluvias han tenido tormentas eléctricas incorporadas.

La vigilancia de tornado ha expirado en el sur de Florida, pero sigue vigente para las áreas al norte del lago Okeechobee.