Biden, in Oval Office address, says it was time to 'pass the torch'

In an Oval Office speech Wednesday night, President Biden addressed his decision to abandon his race for a second term, telling Americans, “the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.”

“I revere this office. But I love my country more,” Biden said from behind the Resolute desk. “It's been the honor of my life to serve as your president, but in defense of democracy, which is a stake, I think it's more important than any title.”

Biden said stepping aside was “the best way to unite” the country.

Biden also outlined some of his priorities for the final six months of his term, including lowering costs, defending voting rights, protecting access to abortion, Supreme Court reform and working toward peace in the Middle East.

The remarks were Biden’s first to the public since bowing to pressure from the Democratic Party and withdrawing from the presidential campaign on Sunday.

Biden said he believed his record as president “merited a second term.”

“But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy,” he said “That includes personal ambition.”

His decision to step down was quickly followed by an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to run for president. Biden did address his former campaign team via telephone on Monday, when he told staffers that while “the name has changed at the top of the ticket. … The mission hasn’t changed at all.”

In his remarks Wednesday, which ran just over 10 minutes, Biden said it has been the honor of his life to serve as president and he thanked Americans for the privilege. And he praised Harris, saying, “She’s experienced. She's tough. She's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country.”

He repeatedly stressed that he believes democracy is at stake in this election, telling Americans: “I ran for president four years ago because … the soul of America was at stake. And that's still the case.”

In closing, he called America a “nation of promise and possibilities”

“Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States,” Biden said. “Here I am. … The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do.

What comes next?

Harris has since received enough support from Democratic National Convention delegates across the country to become the party’s nominee. The Democratic Party will hold a virtual roll call vote on Aug. 7 to officially choose a nominee.

Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday after isolating for days at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. — during which time he also made the decision to withdraw as the presumptive Democratic nominee. The president had tested positive for COVID last week during a trip to Las Vegas, but as of Monday, Biden’s symptoms had resolved and he took a rapid test that came back negative, his doctor said in a memo released by the White House.

Though Harris takes his place on the campaign trail, Biden still faces a busy schedule back in Washington. After his Wednesday evening address, the president will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday. The leaders are expected to meet with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas.

The White House said Biden plans to travel to Austin, Texas, on Monday for an event at the LBJ Library.

