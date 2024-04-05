© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Who posted Donald Trump's $175 million bond this week? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: didn't stop, can't stop, won't stop
Leon Neal/Getty Images; Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images; David Becker/Getty Images
From left: didn't stop, can't stop, won't stop

This week, the April 8 total solar eclipse inspired Barbie-level coverage mania at NPR.

To make it into the "path of totality," humans are persisting in the face of flight delays and traffic to have transcendentexperiences and forge lifelong memories, perhaps by taking phone photos and avoiding eye damage. So grab your eclipse glasses and/or heed the words of a 104-year-old man who saw the 1932 total eclipse: "All I can say is that it was pretty near dark."

In the name of not further saturating the eclipse content lineup, the quiz has only one eclipse question (unless you count the "singer" eclipsed by Beyoncé). Good luck!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.