© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Baltimore Key bridge collapses; Search and rescue efforts continue

By Grace Widyatmadja
Published March 26, 2024 at 1:43 PM CDT
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Md., on March 26, 2024. <a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/license/2107843930?adppopup=true"></a>
Jay Fleming
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Md., on March 26, 2024.

On early Tuesday morning, a part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship heading to Sri Lanka, crashed into it.

The collision launched a search-and-rescue operation as it was unclear how many people were in the Patapsco River. Officials say that eight construction workers were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapsed. Two people have been rescued with one of them seriously injured. Authorities are calling it a "developing mass casualty event."

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Md.
/ Jay Fleming
/
Jay Fleming
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Md.
Baltimore mayor Brandon M. Scott at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Baltimore mayor Brandon M. Scott at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
A blocked road that leads to the now collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
A blocked road that leads to the now collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md.
In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Governor Wes Moore speaks at a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Governor Wes Moore speaks at a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Md.<a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/license/2107843937?adppopup=true"></a>
/ Jay Fleming
/
Jay Fleming
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Md.
People in Orchard Beach looking at the Dali container ship and collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
People in Orchard Beach looking at the Dali container ship and collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge.
Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
Tags
NPR News
Grace Widyatmadja