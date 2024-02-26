© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Photos: Humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza as mediation attempts resume

By NPR Staff
Published February 26, 2024 at 12:36 PM CST
The family of Amal Hassan Al Durr, a 5-year-old girl, weeps inconsolably behind the ambulance transporting her body in Majdal Zoun, Lebanon, on Thursday, Feb. 22.

This past week, mediators met in Paris to negotiate a potential deal for a pause in the fighting in Gaza; talks have since moved to Qatar. And the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released a report saying that 2.2 million Palestinians were at "imminent risk of famine."

While Egypt continues to push for a temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, it is also preparing for the possibility of an Israeli push into Rafah and the possible influx of Palestinians across the border, into the Sinai Peninsula.

Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians stand in damaged structures after an overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released his vision for the "The Day After Hamas" — a series of proposals the prime minister aims to implement once the war is over. This included Israel maintaining indefinite, free military operations in Gaza.

Here is what photojournalists on the ground documented this past week:

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Reuters
Israeli soldiers practice evacuating wounded people with a helicopter during a military drill in northern Israel on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in an effort to prepare for a potential escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Israeli soldiers practice evacuating wounded people with a helicopter during a military drill in northern Israel on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in an effort to prepare for a potential escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Suheir Barghouti's son, Saleh, was shot dead by the Israeli military in 2018 in the West Bank city of Ramallah, a short distance from their home. Six years later, she still doesn't know where his body is.
Israeli police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators blocking a road in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Feb. 24, as they protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and demand the release of hostages still being held in Gaza.
Israeli soldiers practice evacuating wounded people with a helicopter during a military drill in northern Israel on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The Israeli Defense Forces said the exercises reflected new methods developed while evacuating wounded soldiers in Gaza during the current conflict.
Israeli soldiers practice evacuating wounded people with a helicopter during a military drill in northern Israel on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The Israeli Defense Forces said the exercises reflected new methods developed while evacuating wounded soldiers in Gaza during the current conflict.
