Florida observes Severe Weather Awareness Week

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and the National Weather Service are recognizing this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week. Drawing attention to several weather hazards, the campaign aims to share information on how to prepare and respond to natural disasters.

Each day will have a corresponding topic. Information will be shared over Facebook, Instagram and X under the #FLSWAW hashtag.

Monday, Feb. 5: Lightning

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Marine Hazards and Rip currents

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Thunderstorms and Tornadoes

Thursday, Feb. 8: Hurricanes and Flooding

Friday, Feb. 9: Extreme temperatures and wildfires

Its severe weather awareness week. We'll have a few posts through the week outlining ways to make sure you're prepared for severe weather (of all forms). First thing is making sure you know your @NWS office! Visit https://t.co/04iOPPdfml to follow your office.#FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/BhitcIkPy4 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) February 5, 2024

In addition to educational efforts, a state-wide tornado drill will be observed on Wednesday, Feb. 7. At 10 a.m. EST the National Weather Service will issue a practice Tornado Warning broadcasted on NOAA Alert radio as a routine weekly test message.

School districts, private schools, preschools and daycare centers are urged to participate in the drill.

“We ask that people practice their emergency plan and take shelter in an interior room with no windows,” National Weather Service Science and Operations Officer Matt Anderson said. “The test will take place over NOAA weather radio in place of the routine weekly test.”

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are ideal for a tornado to form. Be prepared to take shelter and stay alert. A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado has been spotted or is about to form. Take shelter immediately.

Now is the time to review emergency plans and stay informed on ways to respond to weather events. Taking proactive steps today can significantly improve your readiness, ensuring a coordinated response when facing a weather emergency.