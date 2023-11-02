Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump arrive in Manhattan courthouse to testify

Updated November 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM ET

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of the Trump Organization and a son of former President Donald Trump, began his second day of testimony Thursday in the New York County Supreme Court.

Eric Trump, another executive vice president of the Trump Organization and brother of Trump Jr., is also expected to begin testimony Thursday. Trump Jr. began testifying Wednesday in a civil trial accusing him, his brother and his father of knowingly committing fraud.

Trump Jr. testified that he relied on others to vet statements of financial condition. The statements, which trustees of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust were "responsible for," have already been found to be fraudulent by New York Judge Arthur Engoron.

Seth Wenig / Getty Images / Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. sits in a New York courtroom on Wednesday in New York on Nov. 1, 2023.

Colleen Faherty, the lawyer for the attorney general, kicked off questions by asking Trump Jr. about his prior roles in the Trump Organization and as a trustee of the Trump Revocable Trust. She also asked about the hierarchy in the business and where it placed him, his brother, his father and Allen Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization chief financial officer, who are all defendants in the trial.

Trump Jr. testified that he didn't recall being involved in the compilation of the statements of financial condition for Donald Trump, but that he had the responsibility to sign off on the documents. He said he relied on others, like Weisselberg, to vet the documents.

Former President Donald Trump to testify soon

The former president is expected to take the witness stand on Monday, marking the first time he is formally called up to publicly testify in any of his pending trials.

Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter, is also scheduled to testify next week. She is not a defendant.

Although Engoron has already ruled that the Trump Organization filed fraudulent statements of financial condition, several issues remain to be resolved at trial. This includes whether the fraud was committed on purpose and how much of a penalty should be paid if the defendants are found liable.

