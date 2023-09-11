© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drew Barrymore to restart her talk show amid strikes, drawing heated criticism

By Patrick Wood
Published September 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
Drew Barrymore is no stranger to the entertainment industry.
Arturo Holmes
/
Getty Images
Drew Barrymore is no stranger to the entertainment industry.

Drew Barrymore has announced she is bringing back her talk show amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes, sparking condemnation from actors and writers and calls for the show to be picketed.

Who is she? The actor and producer is a Hollywood stalwart who got her start when she was just a few years old. In 2020, she launched The Drew Barrymore Show.

  • The show is a mix of lifestyle and product chats, and CBS promotes its "exclusive celebrity interviews, unique lifestyle segments, social media influencers and feel-good news stories."
  • This will be its fourth season, after it last wrapped in April just before the strikes started. It's slated to begin on Sept. 18 without writers.
  • Writers have been on strike since May, with actors joining them in July, as contract negotiations with major studios grind to a standstill.

View this post on Instagram

Can Barrymore do this? Sure. But it's controversial.

  • In a statement over the weekend, Barrymore said "I own this choice" and that the show would also be "in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."
  • But the Writers Guild of America [WGA] says the show itself is "struck" — meaning union members are prohibited from working on it. The WGA says it will picket any struck shows that are in production during the strike, adding in a statement: "Any writing on The Drew Barrymore Show is in violation of WGA strike rules."
  • Other talk shows have paused and are airing re-runs while the strikes continue. The hosts of the late night shows have recently teamed up for a new podcast, Strike Force Five, with the proceeds to go towards show staff.

What are people saying?

  • Fellow actors have been highly critical of the move. The West Wing's Josh Malina called Barrymore a "scab," while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actor Benjamin Siemon wrote on X: "Who is she going to interview? No actors can promote anything."

  • In a statement on her Instagram, Barrymore said she was "making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me." She added:

  • In a statement, Wendy McMahon, the president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said she was excited for the show to come back:

So, what now?

  • Unless something changes, all signs are the show will begin next week and WGA members will picket tapings.
  • The unknown is how it will rate and whether TV viewers will be put off by the strikes, or just be happy for original content again.


Learn more:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Patrick Wood
Patrick Wood is the digital lead for All Things Considered. Previously, he was a reporter and editor at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.