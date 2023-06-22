2 Tropical Storms likely in Atlantic by late today

Tropical Storm Bret strengthened overnight with sustained winds of 70 MPH. A storm is designated a category 1 hurricane when winds reach 74 MPH, but not further intensification of Bret is expected.

There has been little to no change in Bret’s forecasted fate as the system is expected to cross the Lesser Antilles today, then enter the Eastern Caribbean Friday morning as a strong tropical storm. Bret will slowly weaken as it tracks westward and will likely drop down to a depression or disturbance by Sunday. The cyclone will not impact the U.S. mainland.

Tropical Depression Four formed in the Central Atlantic overnight and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Cindy later today. This system is forecast to churn northwest and approach the Western Atlantic early to mid-next week. This track favors no immediate threats to land, but the storm could impact parts of the Bahamas or the U.S. Atlantic Coast later next week.

Having two named storms in the Atlantic Basin is highly unusual in the month of June, so this is a very rare start for the 2023 Hurricane Season.

