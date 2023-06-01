Tropical Depression Two forms Thursday; set to bring heavy rain and flood threat to South Florida

The first tropical depression of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season developed off the Florida Panhandle Thursday afternoon. Tropical Depression Two will bring rounds of heavy rain and the potential for flooding through late-week, especially across portions of South Florida.

Parts of the central and southern Florida Peninsula have been hit with rounds of flooding rains the past several days, and Tropical Depression Two (T.D. Two) will continue to push waves of heavy showers over the same areas through Saturday. In addition to a flooding threat, Florida’s Gulf Coast along the Peninsula will likely experience gusty winds, rough surf, and an increased risk for high rip currents.

Meteorologist Jeff George / Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Total rainfall across Central and South Florida will likely be between 2 and 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

If necessary, an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today. It would be named Arlene if development and organization continues.

With hurricane season officially underway, please continue preparing and always be ready to take action when necessary. Here are some great safety and prep resources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/preparing-for-hurricane-season/

https://fpren.prod.npr.psdops.com/2023-05-02/hurricane-preparedness-week-underway-with-goal-to-prepare-floridians-before-season-starts

https://www.weather.gov/safety/hurricane

https://floridastorms.org/zone-home/?station=WUFT

The Florida Storms app is a one-stop shop for all of your hurricane preparation and safety needs along with helping you track everything going on in the tropics.