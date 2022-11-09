© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Biden set to hold a press conference on midterm elections results

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Nov. 7, 2022.
Bryan Woolston
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Nov. 7, 2022.

President Biden is set to hold a press conference at the White House following Democrats' better-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterms.

Though Democrats are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, control of the Senate is still up in the air. Several key Senate races, including those in Nevada and Arizona, remain too close to call.

Watch Biden's full remarks below starting at 4 p.m. ET:

Biden's remarks come on the heels of a Democratic midterms performance that has so far defied history. Since World War II, the party out of power has typically gained an average of 28 House seats and two Senate seats in a president's first midterms. Democrats appear on track to defy that precedent.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt